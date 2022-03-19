IBM Retirement Fund Sells 11,327 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

RF opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

