Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Major Shareholder Acquires $368,597.88 in Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 24,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $368,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $403,376.72.

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

INVE stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

