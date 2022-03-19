iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 1.5%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 2,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
