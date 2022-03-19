iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 1.5%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 2,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 609,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.77.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

