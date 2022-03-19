Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ IKNA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.61.
IKNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.