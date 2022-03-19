Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

IKNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

