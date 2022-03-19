Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after buying an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after buying an additional 202,404 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

