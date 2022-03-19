Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,980,000 after acquiring an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

