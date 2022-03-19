Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $346.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

