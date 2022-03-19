Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,755 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $346.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.