Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Shares Up 19.8%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) shares were up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 1,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 million and a PE ratio of -35.95.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

