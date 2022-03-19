ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

