IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IN8bio stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 49,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,850. The company has a quick ratio of 20.31, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

