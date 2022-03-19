Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) President Sells $127,410.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $86.52 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,799,000 after buying an additional 2,127,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after buying an additional 462,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,912,000 after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after buying an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,460,000 after buying an additional 230,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

