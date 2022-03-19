Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Cut to €21.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($25.27) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

