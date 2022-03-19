Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.

INFI stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

