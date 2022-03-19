Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other analysts have also commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.46.
INFI stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.