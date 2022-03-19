Insider Buying: Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) CFO Buys $20,100.00 in Stock

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CFO Horn Louis G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $20,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CING stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Cingulate Inc has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

