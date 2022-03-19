Insider Buying: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Purchases 375 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
COUP opened at $90.66 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.56.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.
Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
