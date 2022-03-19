Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) CFO Purchases 33,100.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Bryant Kirkland III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.58 per share, for a total transaction of 32,900.00.

On Friday, March 4th, J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 7.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 7.83. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

