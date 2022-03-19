Insider Buying: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Acquires A$39,170.39 in Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$39,170.39 ($28,180.14).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 17,304 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$37,324.73 ($26,852.32).

On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl acquired 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$24,731.86 ($17,792.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.84%.

About Flagship Investments (Get Rating)

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.