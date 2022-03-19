Insider Buying: TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) CEO Buys 396,447 Shares of Stock

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 396,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10. TeraWulf Inc has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

