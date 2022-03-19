Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) General Counsel Acquires $25,375.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TIPT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tiptree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 219,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 450,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 218,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

