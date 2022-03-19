Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 3,906 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $650,934.90.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.34, for a total transaction of $524,732.04.
Datadog stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2,081.99 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17.
DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after buying an additional 459,778 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after buying an additional 171,527 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
