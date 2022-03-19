Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $1,904,560.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total value of $1,982,400.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.61 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $293,743,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

