Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $14,249.20 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
