Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $14,249.20 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 20,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

