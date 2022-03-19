Insight Folios Inc Buys 65 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.63 and a 200 day moving average of $230.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

