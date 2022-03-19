Insight Folios Inc Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. 12,040,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

