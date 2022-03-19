Insight Folios Inc Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 2.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ET stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,051,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,742,492. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.