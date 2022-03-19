Insight Folios Inc Trims Stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Insight Folios Inc reduced its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.30% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.73. 3,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

