Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Insteel Industries worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.