Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

