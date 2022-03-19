Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.20.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

