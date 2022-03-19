Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,542,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

