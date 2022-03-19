Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,872,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 524,696 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $252,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.