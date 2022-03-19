Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $52.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

