Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $31,000 in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SDC has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.14.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

