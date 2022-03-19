Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $111.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $262.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

