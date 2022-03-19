Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Adobe stock opened at $453.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.13. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.