Internet Computer Hits One Day Volume of $191.32 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $17.36 or 0.00041280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $191.32 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.77 or 0.07019839 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.25 or 0.99789112 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00031454 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,589,500 coins and its circulating supply is 215,578,826 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

