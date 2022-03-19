Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have commented on IPI. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of IPI traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 787,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,990. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $87.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $935.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

