Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. Approximately 30,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 52,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,568,000.

