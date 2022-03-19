Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.17. 2,409,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,265. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $136.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

