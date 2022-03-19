iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $81.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $59.16. 736,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. iRobot has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

