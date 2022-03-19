iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.35. 4,437,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 43,331,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,519,000 after acquiring an additional 398,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

