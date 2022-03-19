iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $48.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

