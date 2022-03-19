iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. 172,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,911. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.