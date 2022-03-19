iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

