iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 28,177,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,966,035. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57.

