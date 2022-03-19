iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,903,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 58,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 62,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $21.15 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

