iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,931,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

