iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,330 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,425% compared to the typical volume of 805 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692,436 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

