iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 253,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,246,189 shares.The stock last traded at $70.89 and had previously closed at $70.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

